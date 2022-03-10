Markets closed sharply higher, with the S&P 500 having its best day since May of 2020.
The equity move was driven largely by a pullback in oil prices and other commodities like wheat, which provided some broad relief for markets.
We saw the sectors that have lagged lately, like financials and technology, outperform today and move higher by more than 4.0 percent.
European equities rallied as well, with major indexes up nearly 7.0 percent across the board.
WTI crude prices fell nearly 12 percent, now back to $110 levels after hitting a high near $125 levels in the past week.
Meanwhile, many of the traditional safe-haven assets that have been rallying recently as the Russia/Ukraine crisis escalated are easing today as well – gold prices, the U.S. dollar, and Treasuries are all down today.
The U.S. 10-year yield, which fell to 1.75 percent levels last week is now back to the 1.93 percent range.
All eyes continue to remain on the war in the Ukraine and any signals of clarity or direction.
Today, markets took some comfort in more diplomatic comments from Russia, indicating it would prefer to get to Ukrainian neutrality through talks, and not through a complete regime change.
This may be considered an initial sign of de-escalation, and markets staged a relief rally around this notion, although the situation remains fluid.
There will be an additional set of meetings tomorrow between top Russian and Ukrainian diplomats in Turkey that markets will likely follow closely as well.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil yesterday is also now being met with efforts to find additional crude supplies.
In our view, there could be additional sources of oil supply that could help ease some of the pressures on prices, including the return of Venezuelan or Iranian oil through sanction negotiations as well as the release of strategic reserves, further involvement of OPEC+, and longer-term, the build-out of U.S. production.
This perhaps is now starting to get reflected in pricing, as we saw oil and gas prices ease globally today after a relentless upward move.
Investors are also focused on the Federal Reserve’s March 15-16 meeting next week.
While Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that he supports a 0.25 percent increase in the fed funds rate, investors will be listening for indications on how the recent geopolitical crisis may impact the Fed’s rate-hiking path.
While a larger 0.50 percent rate hike appears to be off the table for now, the Fed may undertake a series of rate hikes over the next four to five meetings to combat the higher inflationary pressures building across the globe.
However, if growth or inflation eases meaningfully in the back half of the year, we see the scope for the Fed to raise rates at a more gradual pace, which would likely provide some comfort to markets as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.