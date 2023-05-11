The S&P 500 Index was higher on Wednesday, while the Dow Jones closed lower.
This comes as the U.S. consumer price index inflation for the month of April increased by 4.9 percent year-over-year, slightly below expectations of 5.0 percent, but still elevated versus the Fed’s 2.0 percent target.
This is the 10th month of declines in headline inflation since peaking in June 2022.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields moved slightly lower, as markets continue to expect the Federal Reserve to remain on hold at the June and July FOMC meetings.
However, market expectations are calling for Fed rate cuts starting in the September meeting.
According to Edward Jones analysts, the Fed is not likely to signal rate cuts until either inflation is more meaningfully headed toward 2.0 percent or the economy has weakened materially, neither of which is in place yet.
U.S. CPI inflation for the month of April came out in line with expectations.
Headline inflation was 4.9 percent year-over-year, slightly below forecasts of 5.0 percent, and also below last month’s 5.0 percent reading.
Core inflation, excluding the more volatile food and energy, was more elevated at 5.5 percent, above forecasts of 5.4 percent, but below last month’s 5.6 percent reading.
Inflation was supported by moderating fuel, energy services and new car prices, while used car and gas prices were higher.
The latter categories may ease in the months ahead, as gasoline futures in particular have started to roll over.
Markets welcomed the slightly better-than-expected data, asa some forecasts were calling for inflation to surprise to the upside this month.
On Thursday, producer price index (PPI) inflation for April will be released, and forecasts call for PPI inflation to fall to 2.4 percent year-over-year, below last month’s 2.7 percent reading.
Core PPI inflation is expected to slightly moderate as well, to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent last month.
According to analysts core inflation is likely to continue to moderate toward 3.0 percent by year-end, driven by easing shelter and rent prices, as well as gradual moderation in wage growth and services inflation.
While the meeting at the White House on Tuesday around a debt-ceiling resolution yielded little results, both President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated that the U.S. would not default on its debt.
The talks at the staff levels will continue this week, and the leaders will meet once again on Friday.
Keep in mind that there is historical precedent for Congress to come together in a “last hour” debt-ceiling deal, typically with concessions from both sides.
Since 1960, the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times in the U.S., including 20 times since 2001 alone.
The Treasury Department has had to use extraordinary measures in six of these standoffs before Congress was able to reach an agreement.,
Thus, while analysts would expect some consternation in the interim, ultimately they see the debt ceiling debate resolving, most likely at the last minute around the June deadline.
From a market perspective, while politics generate substantial headlines, they tend not to be a long-term driver of market performance.
In the last several instances of more severe debt ceiling showdowns, including 1995, 2011 (when S&P downgraded the U.S. credit rating), and 2013 markets were higher in the 12-month period after the debt ceiling was resolved.
More broadly, market performance tends to be driven more by economic and earnings fundamentals rather than the political landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.