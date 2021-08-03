U.S. equities finished higher on Tuesday while global markets are mixed with European equities mostly up and Asia stocks lower, as China’s ongoing regularity crackdown continues to raise concerns.
There were no major headlines driving today’s action, keeping the attention on the evolving COVID-19 situation as well as the corporate earnings outlook. The industrials and energy sectors led today while bonds were slightly weaker, lifting the 10-year yield back toward 1.2 percent after Monday’s notable drop.
The Fed’s latest Senior Loan Office Survey showed strong domestic loan standards, citing a more favorable economic outlook and increased risk tolerance.
Expectably, the capital investment cycle still has runaway as companies look to clear backlogs and meet increasing demands. Meanwhile, consumer can demand strengthened well, with demand across the residential real estates spectrum.
The housing market has shown some signs of moderating recently. However the ongoing wage gains, failing unemployment and the new remote work environment are expected to provide further support for the housing market.
Central bank policy remains in the spotlight with the latest commentary from Federal Exchange Governor Christopher Waller suggesting bond purchases could began to be tapered as early as this fall.
The shift will likely commence around year-end. Economic conditions are expected to be sufficiently heathy for the Fed to begin reducing stimulus.
One additional dynamic will be the expiration of Federal Exchange Chairman Jerome Powell’s term in February. Speculation has already begun around wether he’ll be renominated to the post or if President Joe Biden will name a new chair.
Suspected, Powell’s renomination is the more likely outcome, but economic trends and policy responses between now and then will play a role.
To the end, this Friday brings the latest employment report, which will shed additional light on health if the labor market-a key favor in the Fed’s policy decisions.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading at 1.18 percent higher.
The price of crude oil was down 65 cents at $70.61 per barrel.
The spot price of gold was down $8 to $ 1,813.90 per ounce.
