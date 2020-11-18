Equity markets were lower Tuesday after hitting record highs to start the week.
Rotation within the markets remains a key theme. Technology shares are among the leaders, putting NASDAQ closer to the flat line while other major indexes are lower.
Cyclical assets were trailing, with small-caps, financials, industrials and energy lagging.
Crude oil rose $.06 to $41.40 a barrel. Gold declined $8.60 to $1,879.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.