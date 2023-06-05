Stock markets were sharply higher on Friday, as investors welcomed the continued progress on the U.S. debt-ceiling deal and a jobs report that painted a resilient U.S. labor market.
For the week, the S&P 500 is up over 1.5 percent, with leadership coming from across sectors this week, including consumer discretionary, materials, and industrials. Small-cap stocks also rebounded, up over 3 percent this week.
For the year, S&P 500 returns are up over 11.5 percent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq is up over 26 percent this year.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields continue to climb higher as well, with the 2-year yield up by 0.17 percent to around 4.50 percent.
This comes as markets continue to price in one additional rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the July meeting. In our view, the Fed will likely remain on hold at the June 14 meeting and rely on incoming data to determine the direction of interest rates.
The nonfarm payrolls jobs report for the month of May was largely mixed. While the total nonfarm jobs added exceeded expectations, coming in at a solid 339,000 versus expectations of 195,000, the unemployment rate climbed higher, from 3.4 percent to 3.7 percent.
This rise was driven by the household survey, which showed those entering the labor force found it difficult to find a job. Average hourly earnings, or wage growth, was in line with expectations, rising by 0.3 percent month-over-month. Annually, wage growth rose by 4.3 percent, slightly below expectations for a 4.4 percent gain.
The Fed has been monitoring wage growth closely, as it has been a driver of services inflation, and would like to see it moderate to around 3.5 percent.
In our view, the labor market will likely continue to show some softening in the months ahead, although we would not expect the unemployment rate to rise as much as prior downturns and likely stay below 5.0 percent.
After passing in the House of Representative of Wednesday, the bipartisan debt-ceiling agreement passed in the Senate on Thursday, with a 63 to 36 vote.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will now send the bill to President Biden for his approval, which should occur ahead of the June 5 “X-date.”
This Fiscal Responsibility Act suspends the debt limit until January 1, 2025, in return for capping most discretionary nondefense-spending categories in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
The passage in the House and Senate has now effectively removed the likelihood of a technical default and eliminates further debt-ceiling debate until early-2025. This issue will not interfere with the remainder of President Biden’s term or the 2024 presidential election cycle.
The passing of the deal has been welcomed by investors, as it removes a key risk for markets as well.
