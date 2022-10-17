Both stocks and bonds finished lower, reversing most of Thursday’s gains.
An unexpected rise in consumer inflation expectations for the first time in seven months pushed bond yiedls higher, pressuring valuation in the growth segments of the market, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
International markets were higher, supported by the U.K. government’s decision to scrap its controversial tax-cutting plan, which has been a source of bond-market and currency volatility.
From a sector perspective, financials outperformed after big U.S. banks reported earnings, while energy lagged as oil declined 7.5 percent for the week.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 4.0 percent.
Today marked the unofficial start of the third-quarter earnings season, with investors looking for insight into the health of corporate profits.
Many large-cap banks reported results this morning.
Higher internet rates are helping profitability, and consumer spending still looks strong, but loan growth is slowing as borrowing costs have risen sharply.
More broadly, analyst estimates for third-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth have fallen notably ahead of results (from 10.5 percent five months ago to 2.8 percent now), and therefore expectations are subdued, which helps companies exceed a lowered bar.
But estimates for next year remain elevated, given the macroecnomic challenges, and could be adjusted lower.
We suspect downward revisions to corporate earnings could be a catalyst for renewed market swings, but the outsized decline in valuations provides some cushion according to Edward Jones analysts.
Retail sales released today were unchanged in September and, excluding gasoline, were up 0.1 percent from the prior month, before inflation.
Declines in spending on furniture and building materials are consistent with the sharp rise in rates starting to take a bigger toll on discretionary purchases.
Analysts said they believe that the full effect of monetary tightening has not yet been fully felt in the economy, as higher interest rates will continue to pose strong headwinds for consumer spending in the quarters ahead, with unemployment likely to rise modestly from record lows.
Analysts said they think it is important to highlight the potential difference between economic and market outcomes.
Stocks are forward-looking and move ahead of the economy by about six months, which is why the 25 percent decline in equities since January already reflects a mild recessionary outcome.
If the downturn doesn’t prove to be severe, equity markets could stabilize even as economic data and earnings underwhelm.
Thursday’s positive market reaction to the hotter-than-expected inflation data supports the view that the bear market is advancing and might be closer to its end than the beginning.
Broad investor pessimism could be a contrarian signal, helping set the stage for a eventual recovery a it unwinds.
