Equities bound around the unchanged mark to start the holiday-shortened week.
Small-cap stocks lagged, while the Dow closed at a all-time high, helped by a move higher in the shares of Boeing.
Overseas markets were mixed, with Asian equities posting small moves and European stocks trading slightly higher, with the global rebound and trade situation still in focus.
Utilities and consumer staples sectors led, while financials and energy lagged.
Treasury yields rose near a 14-month high and gold declined $22 to 41,709.90.
Headlines were focused on the evolving situation in the Suez Canal along with some disruption caused by forced liquidations in a hedge fund.
Progress was made in dislodging the blockage in the major shipping route, which has halted the flow of goods through the canal.
Meanwhile, news that a U.S. hedge fund has been forced to liquidate some positions amid excessive leverage and a margin call is raising some concerns on Monday.
Two overseas banks, Nomura and Credit Suisse, were suppliers of loans to the hedge fund and announced this morning that they could incur losses as a result.
Shares of the major U.S. banks are trading lower today as investors seek to determine if there is additional exposure to these hedge fund losses.
The price of crude oil was up $.60 to $61.57 a barrel.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,095,860,098 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
