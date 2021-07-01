Equity markets were slightly higher on Wednesday, with major indexes hovering near record highs, as the first half of the year came to an end.
Sentiment was mixed as rising consumer confidence is balanced by risks from the new COVID-19 variant.
The energy sector outperformed, helped by higher oil prices, which closed out their best half since 2009.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield declined to 1.47 percent, while the dollar was higher.
The main driver of equity and bond markets this week will likely be the June jobs report to be released Friday.
Ahead of that, Wednesday’s ADP private payroll data was encouraging, as U.S. companies added slightly more jobs in June that expected.
About half of the 692,000 gain came from employment increases in the leisure and hospitality sector, which has been the hardest hit from the pandemic.
With job openings standing at a record high, the focus will be on labor-force participation to gauge how quickly workers are returning to the workforce.
In other economic news, mortgage applications for home purchases declined 4.8 percent last week to its lowest level in more than a year.
Fast-rising prices, limited inventory and a slight uptick in mortgage rates appear to be weighing on the housing market.
We expect housing to be a positive contributor to economic growth for the balance of the year, but activity is likely to slow considerably amid affordability concern.
Another strong quarter for the markets ended Wednesday, with sentiment being cautiously optimistic.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 gained about 8 percent in the second quarter, but small-cap and international stock underperformed as did the economically sensitive sectors.
Concerns around inflation and central-bank policy have surfaced. However, the economy exited the first half of the year with positive momentum.
Extraordinary policy support helped accelerate the recovery, with GOP reclaiming its pre-pandemic level earlier that expected.
The price of crude oil was up 53 cents at $73.51 per barrel.
The spot price of gold was up $7.80 at $1,771.40.
