Equities fell sharply Wednesday, but headline news is still very quiet heading into year-end.
The tech sector is the notable laggard, coming under pressure for most of this year as yields have risen.
On the international front, Asian markets are generally lower except for major Chinese indexes, which are trading higher on the economic reopening.
European markets are also lower, following the U.S. sell-off.
Yields are higher as investor fears around “higher-for-longer” Federal Reserve rates drive down bond prices.
The dollar is flat against a basket of currencies.
The price of oil has moved noticeably higher in recent days but is still lower over a several-week timeframe.
WTI crude is finished just below $79, about 1 percent lower than the previous session.
Growth-style sectors like technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary are underperforming Wednesday, as they have for much of the year.
Elevated yields and lower liquidity levels have translated into lower valuations, as high-growth stocks find it difficult to access cheap capital to fuel their growth projects.
Growth-style stocks have sharply underperformed value-style stocks, which typically have higher levels of free cash flow and are less affected by an increasing discount rate.
The investor flight to safety has helped sectors like consumer staples, health care and utilities (historically defensive sectors) hold up relatively well.
After peaking at about 20 percent year-over-year price growth earlier in 2022, housing is showing signs of slowing as mortgage rates hold about 7 percent.
Home prices increased 9.2 percent in October, and although still historically high, are much weaker than the 10.7 percent seen in September and this mark the first single-digit gain since September 2020.
Housing demand has slowed noticeably as mortgage rates have climbed.
Builder sentiment has also fallen sharply as builders report difficulty moving inventory, forcing them to lower prices in some markets.
The housing market has been particularly vulnerable to rising Federal Reserve interest rates.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect housing price growth to slow further and rents to normalize or even soften slightly, but don’t expect any noticeable drop in housing prices, as low inventory should insulate the market from any wholesale price decline.
