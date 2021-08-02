Equities closed lower for the week on Friday, led by technology stocks, with the Nasdaq underperforming the Dow and S&P 500.
Amazon (Nasdaq listed) missed expectations after the bell Thursday and gave weaker-than-expected future guidance.
Shares were down more than 7 percent after hours.
Treasury bond yields are lower in a sign that investors remained concerned about long-term economic growth.
Yields have fallen sharply from their highs of +/- 1.7 percent earlier this year.
European and Asian shares were down amid a Chinese-driven emerging-market sell off over regulatory clampdown concerns.
Personal consumption expenditure numbers released today showed a 3.5 percent increase in prices in June, coming in slightly below the 3.6 percent estimate.
Although this was the highest reading since July 1991, consumer income and spending beat expectations as consumers continue to fuel and economic recovery.
Consumers, flush with excess savings, have increased spending at a fast clip from the pandemic lows, and strong demand bodes well for an eventual labor-market recovery.
Fed Chairman Powell and the open market committee continue to see current inflationary pressures as transitory, due in part to supply bottlenecks and shortages.
We expect inflation to come down from current highs but settle at levels higher than the average seen before the pandemic.
Even though we’ve seen a host of eye-catching headlines this week, like blockbuster earnings, slower-than-expected GDP growth, and a volatile Chinese equity market, domestic markets have been stable.
Facebook, Microsoft and Apple all beat analyst estimates by a wide margin but saw their stock prices trading virtually flat on the news.
Blcokbuster earnings momentum has been offset by weeker-than-expected economic growth, and investors seem to be in a “wait-and-see mode” as monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and the labor market recovery plan play out,.
With stocks at elevated valuation levels, it’s healthy for the market to take a breather and interpret new information, in our view.
We expect the bull market to continue with a positive economic backdrop, but with periods of volatility as markets recalibrate to incoming data.
