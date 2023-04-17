Stocks finished slightly lower after Thursday’s rally that helped push global indexes to their highest close in 10 weeks.
Bank stocks led the gains, with shares of JPMorgan jumping after the company reported strong earnings results.
Government bonds yields rose after the Federal Reserve’s board member Christopher Waller urged more monetary-policy tightening to reduce still high inflation, pressuring some of the rate-sensitive sectors.
Elsewhere, oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it expected global demand to rise this year on the back of recovery in Chinese consumption and warned that output cuts announced by OPEC+ producers could exacerbate on oil-supply deficit.
Today banks kicked off the first-quarter earnings season with JPMorgan, Citibank, Wells Fargo, and PNC all reporting results pre-market.
The releases point to still-strong underlying fundamentals for the banks despite the turmoil in the sector in March after the Silicon Valley bank failure.
Earnings beat estimates for all banks that reported, helping improve the sentiment for the sector.
More broadly, expectations for this earnings season are downbeat, with analysts expecting S&P 500 earnings to decline about 6.5 percent in the first quarter, the largest decline since the second quarter of 2020.
As with banks today, the lowered bar could help support markets if results are not as bad as feared.
However, earnings could still be a source of downside risk later this year, as economic growth likely softens and profitability pressures persist.
Retail sales declined 1 percent in March after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent drop in February.
Eight out of 13 retail categories fell last month, led by gasoline stations, autos, general merchandise and electronics.
Excluding gasoline and autos, sales fell 0.3 percent, a smaller decline than expected.
Sales at restaurants and bars, which is the only service-sector category in the report edged up 0.1 percent in March.
Despite the decline in sales over the past two months, and because of a strong January, consumption will be a positive contributor to gross domestic product growth in the first quarter.
But the momentum will likely fade somewhat in the second quarter, as financial conditions tighten and the labor market starts to show some cracks.
With economic data possibly starting to underwhelm as growth slows, volatility is likely to pick up.
But the ongoing trend of disinflation and an upcoming Fed pause can support well-diversified portfolios that can build on the first-quarter gains despite a likely bumpy path ahead.
