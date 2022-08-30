Stocks were notably lower Monday, continuing the sell-off that started Friday after Jerome Powell indicated the Federal Reserve would hike rates even in the face of a possible recession.
Growth-style stocks underperformed.
It was broadly a risk off day with Bitcoin falling as well, briefly falling below the $20,000 mark.
Inflation data released next week will likely determine whether the Fed raises rates by 50 basis points (bps) or 75 bps at their next policy meeting.
Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were up, closing in on 3.1 percent along with other government 10-year benchmark rates.
Oil continues to rise after OPEC+ announced possible supply cuts to stabilize the market; however, natural gas was sizably lower after seeing prices rise to $10+ as Europe grapples with an energy supply crisis.
The dollar was stronger Monday, another sign that investors are scrambling for safe-haven assets.
On the international front, Asian and European shares were also lower as investors interpret Powell’s comments.
The dollar has seen recent strength as concerns in Europe over a recession have mounted and investors have rushed to dump risk assets like equities, European stocks and cryptocurrencies.
The dollar is generally seen as a safe-haven asset, backed by the Federal Reserve and a relatively strong economy.
However, a stronger dollar has made oil and gas products more expensive globally as most contracts are priced in the dollar, exacerbating pricing pressure for international economies.
The euro, which has traditionally been a strong currency versus the U.S. dollar, made news recently after falling below parity (i.e., is now weaker than) with the greenback.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect a stronger dollar to persist in the near term as Fed policy raises growth concerns and increases the likelihood of recession sometime in 2023.
The Federal Reserve is still hyper-focused on inflation data and inflationary expectations as its guide for monetary policy.
The Fed is trying to counter a narrative that it will be soft on inflation and allow it to run hotter than target to avoid economic pain.
The Fed has already raised rates aggressively this year, and further hikes are expected to raise borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.
Rate-sensitive sectors like real estate have already seen a slowdown in recent months, but economic activity has been surprisingly resilient and strong job gains have added to consumer demand and spending capacity.
Analysts think there is a path to a “soft landing,” but that path is growing very narrow as inflationary pressures persist and Fed rate hikes are likely to bite soon, with further layoffs expected.
