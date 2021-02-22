U.S. equities edged lower Friday, adding to the modest losses for the week.
Corporate-earnings results continue to come in better than expected, and the prospects of another sizable aid package provide broad support.
However, concerns around fast-rising bond yields and future inflation made a dent on the positive sentiment last week.
Crude oil fell below $60 a barrel as production slowly restarted in Texas following the weather-related disruptions, and the White House said it would be willing to meet with Iran, potentially paving the way for more crude exports.
Cyclical sectors outperformed, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.34 percent, the highest level since last November.
The rise in bond yields continues to steal the spotlight ahead of next week’s likely reveal of the final fiscal-package details.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Thursday the need for another large stimulus package to get the economy back to full strength and address high unemployment.
Despite signs that the economy is starting off the year on a stronger-than-anticipated footing, the enhanced unemployment benefits lapse in mid-March, and lawmakers hope to have the fiscal-aid legislation passed through the House by the end of February before sending it to the Senate.
Democrats aim to pass the plan using the reconciliation process, which would allow them to push it through with a simple majority, resulting in a larger package, closer to the $1.9 trillion that was initially proposed.
On the economic front, the February preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index, a measure of economic activity for the services and manufacturing sectors, rose to a new post-crisis high.
Together with a rise in the CEO Confidence Index to the highest levels since 2004, they indicate that economic momentum is poised to accelerate as the year progresses.
The widespread distribution of vaccines will help economic activity normalize, and the combination of fiscal and central-bank policy support will continue to bridge the gap to the other side of the pandemic. In the context of accelerating growth, the rise in bond yields and inflation are not surprising.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,110,626,675 Friday with advancers outnumbering decliners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.