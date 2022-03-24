Equities closed lower on Wednesday, taking a breather from the sharp rally that started last week.
Global markets largely followed suit, with European and Asian stocks down modestly on ongoing geopolitical concerns.
Oil was notably higher as discussions continue among Western governments around further actions to reduce dependence on Russian energy.
Overall, there were no major market-moving headlines today, with the general focus remaining on the situation in Ukraine and evolving expectations around the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.
We’d chalk up Wednesday’s move to a natural pit stop for stocks given the recent run-up. Small-cap and financial stocks lagged, suggesting a less optimistic economic tone to today’s trading.
As sizable as the move has been in equities, the recent trend in the bond market is even more notable.
Ten-year Treasury rates pulled back slightly today but were up nearly 0.25 percent on the week, as markets have priced in more aggressive policy tightening from the Fed in coming months.
Intraday, 10-year yields topped 2.35 percent for the first time since early 2019. Hawkish commentary from Fed officials has spurred the move in rates, with fixed-income markets currently pricing in an 80 percent probability of a 50 basis point hike in the May Fed meeting.
We think the Fed is prudent to establish a firm stance in combating high inflation, but we don’t think it will move so aggressively that it sends the economy into recession this year.
Markets have found some footing recently, as the initial dual shock of the war in Ukraine and Fed rate hikes has begun to run its course.
We think this makes sense, as the fundamental backdrop for the market remains reasonably favorable. Economic growth should still come in above trend this year (despite what’s likely to be tepid first-quarter GDP growth), thanks to a healthy consumer.
We’ll get the latest read on jobless claims Thursday, but low unemployment and strong wage growth, combined with elevated accumulated savings, will, in our view, produce strong household spending this year.
On top of this, consensus forward earnings estimates have been revised higher recently, signaling the prospects for rising corporate profits despite inflation and interest-rate headwinds.
We doubt the markets have seen the last of the large daily swings, but we think investors can maintain a positive outlook given economic and corporate earnings trends.
