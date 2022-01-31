The choppy ride continued Friday, with equities staging a midday rebound to finish in positive territory after opening the day notably lower.
Technology names led to the upside, while the broader drivers behind the volatility remain the same – upcoming Fed tightening and higher interest rates.
The sharp moves, including sizable intraday swings between positive and negative territory this week, indicate that the market has not yet been able to full price in the uncertainty of the Fed’s tightening path this year.
Inflation will hold the key, so market volatility will likely continue as investors digest incoming data.
We doubt the stock market will erase the recent decline as quickly asa it did for previous pullbacks in the last two years, and though we don’t expect the volatility to be confined this week, we don’t believe this is the beginning of a more severe bear market.
With equities rebounding as the day unfolded, interest rates turned slightly lower, as bond markets continued to reflect the changing environment around rate hikes from the Fed.
The 10-year Treasury rate moved below 1.8 percent level, while two-year rates were also lower on the day.
The spread between these two yields has narrowed recently, as the yield curve reflects a rising worry that Fed rate hikes will undermine the economy.
We think tighter Fed policy is a material headwind, but we think fears that rate hikes in 2022 will snuff out the expansion are too pessimistic.
Data released Friday showed that consumer spending fell 0.6 percent in December, reflecting the impacts of Omicron.
This decline was less than consensus expectations and will, in our view, prove to be temporary, with gross domestic product growth – led by household spending – reaccelerating as we progress in 2022.
Wage data out today showed private-sector wages rose by a whopping 5 percent in December – a 40-year high.
This is a good indicator of the challenge the market is wrestling with at the moment, with strong wage growth providing healthy support for ongoing consumer spending, while also putting upward pressure on inflation.
The Fed’s response to this backdrop will be the primary issue for the markets in the near term.
While equities have been under pressure from Fed rate-hike fears this week, there have been encouraging notes, with Apple’s earnings results fitting that bill on Friday.
Thursday’s strong fourth quarter GDP report, tells us that the fundamental foundation for this market remains intact.
Investors should expect more volatility, but with the outlook for ongoing economic and corporate earnings growth, this pullback, to us, continues to look like a compelling buying opportunity for investors willing to exercise some patience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.