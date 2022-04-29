U.S. markets closed sharply higher Thursday, led by the technology-heavy Nasdaq, as strong earnings from tech giants like Facebook (Meta) provided a lift in broader market sentiment.
The Nasdaq index closed up more than 3 percent, perhaps rebounding from oversold conditions after falling by nearly 20 percent this year.
Globally, markets in Europe and Asia were also higher, following the risk-on sentiment in the U.S. market.
Treasury yields moved modestly higher as well, with the U.S. 10-year back up to 2.83 percent, after falling to 2.75 percent levels earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continues its upward momentum, with the DXY dollar index at 103 levels, now up about 8 percent for the year.
First-quarter gross domestic product growth in the U.S. came in at negative 1.4 percent, versus consensus for a positive 1.1 percent reading.
However, underneath the surface, many of the core trends remained solid.
Household and business spending remained robust, with personal consumption – a key driver of the U.S. economy – up by 2.7 percent for the quarter.
The detractors to growth were driven by areas like lower net exports, slower inventory build and less fiscal spending.
Markets seem to view this GDP reading as an overall solid report as well, as equities remain higher and the U.S. dollar is climbing.
In the view Edward Jones analysts, second-quarter U.S. GDP should rebound, driven by ongoing services consumption and better net trade figures.
First-quarter earnings season is in full swing in the U.S., with about 40 percent of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies having reported earnings already.
Of these, 79 percent have reported a positive earnings surprise, and year-on-year growth is on track for about 7 percent this quarter (above prior forecasts of 5 percent earnings growth).
Overall, while there have been some high-profile misses in the quarter, earnings have been largely a positive signal.
While markets have been more focused on rising rates and the Federal Reserve tightening cycle – and the valuation compression that typically comes with these trends – in analysts’ view, the upward earnings revisions should provide some support to markets this year.
Assuming mid- to high-single-digit earnings growth this year, coupled with downward pressure on valuations, this would imply modestly positive returns in equity markets for the year.
