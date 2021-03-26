After a negative open, equity markets gained steam throughout the day, with the S&P 500 finishing 0.5 percent higher and the Dow notching a 200-point gain on Thursday.
International markets were broadly lower as the Suez Canal remains blocked, disrupting global shipping traffic and adding to the logistical bottlenecks amid a surge in demand for goods.
At the same time, vaccine-distribution challenges and elevated virus cases appear likely to delay the European recovery, weighing on sentiment and driving some quarter-end weakness in overseas markets.
With the intraday turnaround, cyclical sectors like industrials and financials outperformed, while the communication services and technology sectors lagged. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed today after hitting a 14-month high last week.
Economic data released today surprised to the upside, helping reverse the cautious sentiment.
Applications for state unemployment benefits totaled 684,000, falling more than expected to the lowest level since the pandemic began over a year ago.
Plenty of slack remains in the labor market, as current jobless claims remain higher than their peak of 665,000 during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
However, as the pace of vaccinations picks up and more restrictions on businesses are gradually lifted, job cuts are poised to slow and hiring is likely to pick up.
Also released this morning was the final reading on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP that showed the economy grew by 4.3 percent, up from the previous estimate of 4.1 percent.
The U.S. economic recovery has been stronger and quicker than initially expected as a result of policy, stimulus and vaccines.
One year after the stock market bottomed on March 23, 2020, markets have traveled a long way, with the S&P 500 rising more than 73 percent.
As we enter the second year of the bull market, we think the path ahead is likely to get bumpier, with equity returns moderating.
The Fed’s eventual path to normalization will be a key focus for the markets over the coming years, potentially triggering some volatility.
Interest rates, taxes and inflation could also be sources of market anxiety.
However, the expected pickup in economic activity in the coming months, a strong outlook for consumer spending, and continuous policy support should continue to provide underlying support to the broader bull market.
