U.S. equities climbed to another all-time high Monday, led by financials.
International equities were also higher despite ongoing concerns over COVID-19 variants and the impact on global growth.
China’s announcement to add liquidity into its economy last week likely helped improve sentiment.
Ten-year yields rose slightly to 1.37 percent after sizable moves last week that saw the benchmark rate fall as low as 1.25 percent.
Overall, Monday was a somewhat quiet day ahead of a busy week, with markets awaiting the latest reading on inflation, retail sales and the start of second-quarter earnings announcements.
The price of crude oil was down 39 cents at $74.17 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $4 to $1,806.80 an ounce.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
