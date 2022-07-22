The Bradfield Ramsey Group with Keller Williams Realty will host an appreciation party for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center staff from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Salida Community Center.
Paula Bradfield, who has a therapy dog, Diggity, who visits the hospital, said in a press release that she has seen firsthand how hard everyone worked over the past two years and decided it was time to honor them.
