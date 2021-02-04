Equities finished higher Wednesday and higher this week, after last week’s speculative trading fueled sell off.
Leading the gainers were the communication services, energy and material sectors. These more cyclical gains show investors continue to believe in a strong economic recovery.
The NASDAQ outperformed the Dow and S&P 500 today with technology names posting strong earnings results.
Asian and European markets are also higher, following the U.S. markets and keeping one eye on another federal fiscal stimulus plan that Democrats are gearing up to pass.
Treasury yields, oil and gold are all trading higher with treasury yields higher than the 1 percent mark.
In economic news, Always Designing for People estimates show the economy added 174,000 jobs in January, far exceeding expectations of 50,000.
Industries showing the most improvement include health care and business services.
Notably, leisure and hospitality job gains continue to disappoint and remain firmly below pre-pandemic levels.
More than 10 million Americans are still unemployed as job market gains slow with new COVID-19 variants being detected across the world.
An additional fiscal stimulus round could help further the job gains that have already been made, but a full recovery in labor market will be difficult until economic lockdowns and consumer virus fears subside.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,052,737,221 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
The price of crude oil was up $1.06 to $55.82.
The spot price of gold was up 1.1 percent to $1,834.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.