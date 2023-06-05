Chamber corner – Peaks Integrity Wealth Management

Photo by D.J. DeJong

Peaks Integrity Wealth Management joins Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Members of the chamber board of directors and the Vaqueros welcomed the business to membership. From left front are Mark Moore, Karin Naccarato, Barb Beckner, Rob Beckner, Harry Payton and Gary Buchanan. Back: Art Gentile, Dave Chelf, Kirk Bremer Michael Varnum and Dan Ridenour.

 

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Peaks Integrity Wealth Management to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Barb and Ron Beckner are wealth management professionals who provide clients with investment services and guidance to manage and grow their finances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.