Heart of the Rockies Regional recently welcomed Dr. Joel Schaler to the HRRMC medical staff at the Custer County Health Center.
Schaler previously practiced medicine at First Street Family Health in Salida, retiring from full-time work last year.
He will work part-time on a permanent basis, seeing patients by appointment at HRRMC’s clinic in Westcliffe.
Schaler is board certified in family medicine and has practiced for more than 20 years in the Arkansas River Valley.
Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO said, “We are very pleased to continue working with Dr. Schaler and to welcome him to the HRRMC medical staff. He is an experienced, well-known physician in our area, and we are looking forward to his practice and dedication to treating patients in the Wet Mountain Valley.”
To make an appointment with Schaler at CCHC, call 719-783-2380 or visit hrrmc.com for more information.
