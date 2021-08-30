Equity markets closed higher Friday after the Dow snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday.
Energy stocks led the gains while industrials lagged.
Inflation indicators came out largely in line with expectations, with food and energy being the biggest contributors.
The dollar and oil traded higher, with oil nearing the $70 a barrel mark.
The core PCE index (Personal Consumption Expenditure) was unchanged from June, up 3.6 percent from a year ago. Including food and energy, personal expenditures are up 4.2 percentages from a year ago, as the price of oil continues to climb on renewed global demand.
Interestingly, personal income was up 1.1 percent, well ahead of the 0.3 percent estimate, even after fiscal support has largely dissipated.
Labor shortages have caused upward pressure on wages, possibly contributing to the raised level of personal income and partly putting pressure on prices.
The Federal Reserve has called these inflationary pressures “transitory,” and investors are trying to gauge how long the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to run hot before taking measures to rein it in.
The U.S. Treasury 10-year yields hovered around the flatline after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
All eyes were on Powell’s speech today, as he reiterated comments about inflation being transitory, which pushed investor sentiment higher as no tapering was announced.
The Federal Reserve has been buying $120 billion in bonds and mortgage-backed securities to inject liquidity into the market and stimulate the economy.
This easy monetary policy came about as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to stabilize markets and aid in the recovery.
As the economy has recovered and inflation remains elevated, the Federal Reserve will likely look to rein in these asset purchases, but the question is when.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.