Pamela Good, owner of Good Skin Matters Clinic, announce the debut of her book series, “Good Skin Matters: Have Beautiful Skin for Life.”
Good said in a press release that the book series is a complete guide for anyone who wants to improve the health of their skin without the risk and expense of invasive procedures. In it she shares secrets from her 25-year career as a certified medical esthetician and skin clinic owner.
“Many clinics aren’t doctor supervised or don’t have the expertise or equipment to safely and effectively achieve their patient’s goals,” she said. “I have seen many patients post-procedure in the Good Skin Matters Clinic and helped them recover and emerge with better, healthier skin.”
The book series is available at www.amazon.com/dp/BO9CTYZ7FH. For information on the Good Skin Matters clinic visit www.goodskinmatters.com or call 719-371-5126.
