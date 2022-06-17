Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Integrity Tattoo and Piercing, 225 Summitview Lane, its June Business of the Month.
The tattoo and piercing business has a history of community service, volunteering, sponsorship and organizing local events, a press release stated.
Owner Jason Benci sponsors music at many local venues as well as sponsoring and producing regular comedy shows, known as Comedy on the Rocks, where 100 percent of the door profits goes to a selected local nonprofit.
For Halloween 2021, Benci helped organize and run “Spooky Stories on Hallows Eve” at Hutchinson Ranch, which gave kids somewhere to show their costumes, and a place for families to congregate over spiced beverages and treats for Halloween stories.
For more information about the business visit www.integritytattoo.rocks.
