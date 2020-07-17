Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Hunger Shack to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting.
The Hunger Shack offers a full menu of hamburgers, specialty sandwiches, ice cream and fries with a crispy coating.
Owner Teresa Dunlap said the Hunger Shack has a “great Ruben,” as well as specialties like blackened ahi tuna, a trout BLT and shaved prime rib.
Dunlap also owns the Hunger Trailer, which forms the Hunger Junction when combined with the Hunger Shack, and the Poncha Lodge motel, both of which are already chamber members.
The Hunger Trailer serves breakfast burritos and barbecue items like brisket and pulled pork.
Both restaurants are currently allowing outdoor dining only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shack, however, has a window so people can order their food while outside.
The Hunger Shack is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The Hunger Trailer, meanwhile, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The Hunger Shack is located at 10538 U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs. Dunlap said the restaurant has been open for 3½ years now.
