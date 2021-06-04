Chamber Corner – Salida Bike Company

Salida Bike Company, 148 N. F St., recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The established business was purchased by Isaac and April Asbury in April 2020.
The bike shop is a Giant bicycle dealer and does repairs as well as buys and sells new and used bikes and accessories.
Owner Isaac Asbury said the shop’s bike technicians can repair most makes, models and years of bikes.
In addition to adult bikes, the shop sells new bikes for youngsters just starting to ride.
Service packages include basic and full tune-ups.
Salida Bike Company is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday and by appointment Mondays.
For more information visit salidabikecompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.