Chamber Corner – Salida Bike Company

April Asbury, center, co-owner of Salida Bike Company with husband Isaac, cuts the ribbon to celebrate membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, along with mechanic and manager Brent Zeniski and shop dog Gunner. Chamber Vaqueros presented the business with its “ceremonial first dollar.” From left front are Gary Buchanan, Isaac Asbury, April Asbury, Zeniski, Michael Varnum and Dave Chelf. Back: Jason Gobin and Hank Martin.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Salida Bike Company, 148 N. F St., recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The established business was purchased by Isaac and April Asbury in April 2020.

The bike shop is a Giant bicycle dealer and does repairs as well as buys and sells new and used bikes and accessories.

Owner Isaac Asbury said the shop’s bike technicians can repair most makes, models and years of bikes.

In addition to adult bikes, the shop sells new bikes for youngsters just starting to ride.

Service packages include basic and full tune-ups.

Salida Bike Company is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday and by appointment Mondays.

For more information visit salidabikecompany.com.

