After a seven-month remodeling period since closing the sale, the Monarch Crest on U.S. 50 at the top of Monarch Pass is ready to reopen today with many new features.

The right side of the building is focused on retail and gifts, including a new sports shop and a through-hiker lounge with a changing room, hygiene station and space to unpack and repack bags. The sports shop partners with local businesses.

