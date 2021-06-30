Stocks were little changed Tuesday, lacking conviction given a light data calendar today along with markets awaiting direction from the jobs report on Friday.
Global equities were mixed, with Asian markets lower and European stocks trading modestly to the upside.
Technology shares outperformed while utilities trailed, with cyclical sectors losing steam as the day progressed, reflecting a slightly defensive tone.
Meanwhile, bond markets were quiet as well, with 10 year holding near 1.5 percent. With U.S. equities sitting near all-time highs, stocks treaded water today as the focus largely remains on inflation trends and the implications for upcoming Fed policy moves.
The price of crude oil was up $.49 at $73.40 and the spot price of gold was down $19 to 1,761.50.
Following the results of the Fed’s latest stress test – which all 23 of the largest U.S. banks passed – many of the banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bonk of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, announced plans to raise their dividends and/or initiate share buybacks.
Financials have posted strong gains this year, with the sector up roughly 25 percent in 2021.
The global economic rebound continues to progress, but at a slower pace than here at home.
Japanese retail sales rose at a better-than-expected clip in May, signaling some optimism among consumers. However, data out of China showed that loan growth has waned amid some hesitation from consumers and businesses, along with tighter credit conditions.
The headwinds from Europe’s second wave of lockdowns are beginning to fade, but the latest uptick in virus variant cases suggests international activity will continue to be held back in the near term.
We think global growth will pick up later this year, offering some support to international equity markets, which have posted positive but more moderate gains of late, with international developed-market large-caps up roughly 10 percent and emerging-market equities higher by about 8 percent year-to-date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.