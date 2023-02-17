The U.S. Postal Service Job Fair at the Buena Vista Post Office Saturday brought nearly 20 new applicants, with several human resource supports present to help those interested.
“We had the manager of human resources attend along with two other human resource specialists. The four of them helped 18 people start the process of applying for USPS,” said James Boxrud, USPS strategic communications specialist. “Not all applied for Buena Vista, but we helped them with the hiring process also.”
Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay also dropped by the job fair and offered to help get information out to the community to help with hiring.
“I think they’re really showing a significant commitment to (improving service),” Fay said. “James Wood, the local postmaster, said that they are 100 percent caught up. They have brought in some temporary workers, mostly from Colorado Springs, and he felt like the chamber of commerce had been useful, too, in terms of trying to help provide lodging for the workers who were coming in from Colorado Springs.
“It seems like they have really put a lot of effort into trying to get through what I would call kind of a crisis,” she said.
