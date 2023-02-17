The U.S. Postal Service Job Fair at the Buena Vista Post Office Saturday brought nearly 20 new applicants, with several human resource supports present to help those interested. 

“We had the manager of human resources attend along with two other human resource specialists. The four of them helped 18 people start the process of applying for USPS,” said James Boxrud, USPS strategic communications specialist. “Not all applied for Buena Vista, but we helped them with the hiring process also.” 

