Stocks closed relatively flat for the week, reflecting the ongoing balancing act between incoming positive vaccine news and increasing economic restrictions resulting from spiking cases.
Reports that the Treasury department is not extending certain funding for the Fed’s lending facilities established earlier in the pandemic is catching attention.
Technology is outperforming, supporting the NASDAQ relative to the S&P 500 and Dow.
The muted moves in equities are prompting a similarly modest response in rates, with the benchmark 10-year yield ticking down just slightly to 0.83 percent
Crude oil rose $.02 to 42.17 a barrel. Gold declined $2.80 to $1,869.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.