U.S. equities ended higher, with the consumer discretionary sector leading the rebound from yesterday. Energy, financials and health care remained in decline, with energy the worst performer.
Existing home sales for the month of August were in line with expectations and marked the third straight month of gains.
Treasury yields remained mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 987,552,829.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 140 points to 27,288.
Gold fell $3.80 to $1,906.80 and crude oil rose $.24 to $39.78 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.42 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .67 percent.
