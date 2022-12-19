Major indexes finished lower for the third consecutive day as investors digested this week’s central-bank announcements.
Both the ECB and the Federal Reserve reaffirmed the message that rate will go higher for longer until inflation falls back closer to their targets.
While technology stocks led the weekly losses, they held up better today, helped by solid corporate earnings.
Shares of Adobe rose almost 4 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings highlighting positive demand for software despite economic uncertainties.
Oil declined 2.5 percent to $74, while 10-year Treasury yields were slightly higher at 3.48 percent.
Central banks pushed back this week against the easing of financial conditions has occurred over the past month and market expectations of a pivot to rate cuts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish rhetoric and the ECBs guidance for several more rate increases were not necessarily a surprise but contributed to investor worries that central banks could overtighten as economic activity stalls.
Overall, the recent economic data, including the disappointing U.S. retail sales, is consistent with analysts views that the pace of growth will slow meaningfully in 2023, but the economy is not heading into a deep downturn.
The labor market remains quite healthy, which analysts said they believe will soften the blow for consumers and produce a more mild slowdown instead of a severe recession.
Also, household finances are in decent shape compared with prior downturns (less debt and more savings), and the banks are in a strong financial position.
Overshadowed by growth concerns and the central banks’ rate hikes, inflation came in softer than expected for a second straight month in November, helped by accelerating declines in goods prices.
Inflation for services tends to be more persistent and slow-moving, but leading indicators suggest better news on that front as well.
Zillow said asking rents declined 0.4 percent in November from the prior month, the largest sequential decline in the seven-year history of the index, suggesting that housing inflation will continue to moderate through 2023.
Also, a positive development for balanced portfolios has been the recent disconnect between equity-market and fixed-income performance.
as inflation moderates and the Fed is slowing the pace of rate hikes and eventually pauses, analysts said they think that the diversification benefit of bonds will be coming back..
Investors can look for opportunities to complement their shorter-duration bond positions with longer-duration fixed income, especially in the investment-grade space.
These bonds not only offer the opportunity to lock in higher yields for a longer period, but also provide exposure to higher-quality credits, which may hold up better if economic growth softens.
