Chamber Corner: Digital Coach Pros LLC

Digital Coach Pros LLC recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Eric Pegler began his career as a consumer loan officer and banker while attending the University of Colorado for business and computer science.
After college, he worked in commercial leasing, became the national sales manager for an advertising firm and then went into computer science work at Hewlett-Packard and eventually retired from AT&T.
An entrepreneur at heart, he has owned three other businesses along the way, most recently in business coaching.
He said he became a coach with the John Maxwell Team to combine his years of experience and help businesses, corporations and nonprofit organizations maximize their goals and vision.
Pegler travels throughout the United States and internationally, teaching leadership skills.
For more information about mastermind groups, speaking and workshops, coaching services and leadership assessment, visit www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/ericpegler, call 719-500-2075 or email maxleadership@usa.com.
