U.S. equity markets opened lower, driven by Target’s profit warning and worries about the pace of central bank policy tightening, but trimmed their losses and finished higher Tuesday.
The consumer discretionary sector was the only one lower, while energy stocks led the gains as oil settled at $120, the highest level since March.
International indexes were pressured, with the focus on a bigger-than-expected rate hike by Australia’s central bank.
On Thursday the ECB is expected to end its asset purchases and signal a July liftoff, cementing a path to exiting years of negative interest rates.
The 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower, hovering near 3 percent.
Target cut its profit outlook for the second quarter as it took measures to address excess inventories.
With consumer demand shifting away from discretionary categories (e.g., home products and electronics) toward staple goods (e.g. food and beverage), some retailers need to offload excess inventory, marking down prices and canceling orders.
This change in consumer preferences is partly triggered by the economic normalization as the pandemic effects fade and partly by high inflation.
While profitability is getting pressured, driven by high transportation costs and steps to get inventory right-sized, Target continues to see strong sales and overall traffic.
More broadly, the recent economic data point to resilient consumer demand, which is supported by a savings cushion and a strong labor market.
However, the lingering inflation pressures are straining household budgets, which is likely to result in a slowdown in spending in the coming quarters.
The key focus for investors this week will be the release of the U.S. consumer price index on Friday, as the path of inflation will determine how aggressive the Fed will need to be with future rate hikes.
Expectations are for the May CPI to remain above 8 percent but tick lower from April.
Gas and food prices continue to push higher, but at the same time prices for consumer goods are starting to soften, the housing market is cooling, and wage growth is slowing as the supply of labor improves.
We think that inflation has probably peaked, but because it is unlikely to return to the Fed’s 2 percent target anytime soon, the central bank will have to remain committed to steady rate hikes in coming months.
Not doing so would risk inflation expectations becoming unhinged.
The rise in borrowing costs will likely slow the economy further, but we don’t think a recession is inevitable, as the economy started the year from a position of strength.
For stocks to find a durable bottom, investors will likely want to see several months of moderating inflation before gaining comfort that there is no need for monetary policy to become overly restrictive.
