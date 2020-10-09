Chamber Corner - Peak Fitness

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Peak Fitness to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
Peak Fitness opened in Buena Vista in 2007. During the past 12 years it has grown into a multi-use, 7,500-foot facility.
The facility has a climbing gym with more than 3,000 feet of climbable surface, offering autobelays, top roping, lead climbing, bouldering and a rappel ledge.
Peak Fitness also has two unique group fitness spaces where more than 35 group fitness classes are held each week.
Peak Fitness is part of the Silver Sneakers and Silver and Fit networks, offering senior classes specific to the programs.
Additionally, Peak Fitness offers personal training and has a fitness center that offers after-hour, 24-7 access to its members.
Peak Fitness is located at 620 Antero Circle in Buena Vista and can be reached at 719-395-3951 or info@bvpeakFitness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.