Chaffee County Public Health named Business of the Month

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently honored Chaffee County Public Health as its March Business of the Month.
According to the chamber, “They earned this title because of their dedication and bravery as they have led our community through the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This department never fails to serve Salida with excellence.”
Public health director Andrea Carlstrom talked about the honor and the efforts her department has taken on.
“The past year has been a challenging and dynamic one,” Carlstrom said. “CCPH has always had the best interests of our business community in mind and heart. We are so grateful for the recognition. The true hero is each and every business in our county that have made sacrifices to operate.”
Getting people vaccinated is currently one of its focuses.
“The race to vaccinate is critical,” Carlstrom said. “We intend on ramping up as supplies increase. CCPH is also continuing its non-COVID programming while pulling off the greatest public health response effort in recent history.”
With the pandemic now entering its second year, the public health department has been busy dealing with COVID-19 on multiple fronts. The department has been scrutinized over some of its work, but Carlstrom credited her team and partners for all of their work.
“We have been working 24/7 since last March,” Carlstrom said. “We are encouraged that with an extensive vaccination program, we can start to get our lives back. It has been hard to hear from people scrutinizing us while we have given up our lives to protect our county. Ultimately, I have the most amazing, passionate, dedicated team that a public health director could ever dream of. And, awesome partners.”
In addition to dealing with the pandemic, the department has continued offering other programming to the community as well.
“Through COVID, we have been able to continue many of our diabetes prevention, maternal and family, substance use, insurance coverage, environmental health, housing and health, and so many other public health programs,” Carlstrom said.
The community and its assets, meanwhile, are its priorities as it continues dealing with the pandemic.
“We will continue to prioritize our local schools and businesses in our COVID response,” Carlstrom said. “In Chaffee County, we care for each other!”
Log on to http://www.chaffeecounty.org/public-health for more information.
