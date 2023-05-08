Stocks closed sharply higher Friday, finishing an eventual week on a positive note.
After a week guide by the latest Federal Reserve rate hike and rolling worries over regional banks, markets responded favorably to Friday’s releaser of the April jobs report, which showed the labor market remains in healthy shape.
Interest rates responded to the upside as well, with the 10-year Treasury yield topping 3.4 percent, as markets interpreted the strong job gains as a potential piece of evidence that the fed will need to keep rates higher for longer.
Financial services stocks were helped by gains among the regional banks, while the technology sector got a boost from Apple’s latest quarterly results.
Overall, sector leadership Friday reflected a more upbeat tone around the economic outlook.
The U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.4 percent, matching the lowest level since 1969.
Hiring grew at a faster pace than consensus expectations last month, confirming that despite signs of weakness across other areas of the economy, the labor market remains a bright spot.
This was evident in the wage figure, with April average hourly earnings rising at a healthy 4.4 percent versus a year ago.
Monthly payroll growth is moderating, with the average of 222,000 over the last three months slowing from an average of more than 333,000 over the preceding six months.
According to Edward Jones analysts, there are two broad takeaways from this jobs report 1) employment conditions are softening but not collapsing, which should offer ongoing help to consumer spending and supports our outlook for a mild economic downturn instead of a steep recession; and 2) the combination of persistent job gains, very low unemployment, and elevated wage growth will likely percent inflation from falling sharply in the coming months, keeping the Fed on guard and limiting the scope for a dramatic pivot away from tight monetary policy.
While the Fed rate decision and April jobs report both occupied the spotlight, ongoing turmoil in the banking system served as the undercurrent for the broad markets this week.
Sharp declines among certain regional bank stocks in recent days reflect uncertainties over fleeing deposits and security portfolio declines, though this is not a systemwide concern and has remained more concentrated in smaller banks that have specific exposure to uninsured deposits and/or more narrow customer bases.
Regional bank stocks are rebounding on Friday after experiencing declines through much of the week.
Nevertheless, worries over regional bank deposit and liquidity pressures are likely to persist and remain a source of volatility for the financial markets.
While nothing official has been announced, analysts said they expect regulators and lawmakers will ultimately need to provide some expanded assurance that depositors across the nation’s banks (particularly regional banks) will be safeguarded.
A renewed sense of confidence around deposit insurance would be a key catalyst for lowering the temperature on the current banking-system anxiety.
