Equity markets sold off sharply today, as Walmart cut its profit guidance and noted that inflationary pressures are driving consumers to lower-margin products. Markets also remain cautious ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve meeting, this week’s second-quarter gross domestic product report, and ongoing large-cap technology earnings, with both Microsoft and Alphabet reporting after market close today. 

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields continue to move lower, with the 10-year yield now at 2.80 percent levels, well below the 3.48 percent reached in mid-June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.