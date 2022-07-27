Equity markets sold off sharply today, as Walmart cut its profit guidance and noted that inflationary pressures are driving consumers to lower-margin products. Markets also remain cautious ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve meeting, this week’s second-quarter gross domestic product report, and ongoing large-cap technology earnings, with both Microsoft and Alphabet reporting after market close today.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields continue to move lower, with the 10-year yield now at 2.80 percent levels, well below the 3.48 percent reached in mid-June.
The yield curve, the difference between the 10-year and two-year yields, remains inverted at -0.22 percent, as it has been since early July. Historically, an inverted yield curve has been a leading indicator for a recessionary period ahead, although there typically can be a six- to 18-month lead time before the downturn emerges.
The Fed meets on Wednesday, with consensus expectations looking for a 75-basis-point (0.75% percent) rate hike.
This move would bring the benchmark fed funds rate to about 2.5 percent, in line with what the Fed approximates as neutral territory. Perhaps more influential to the market reaction will be any indication of the Fed’s plans for its remaining three meetings this year.
A prudent approach would be for the Fed to front-load outsized hikes in July and September, addressing current elevated inflation pressures while affording the central bank the ability to assess economic conditions later in the year.
While the Fed may acknowledge the recent downward move in commodity prices and rising economic headwinds, it is too soon to expect any pivot in its policy stance.
It will likely need to see inflation data move consistently downward for three months or so before it can feel comfortable that a trend lower has been established.
On top of the Fed announcement, markets will take cues from the second-quarter GDP report on Thursday. This report may grab extra attention, given concerns it could show a second consecutive quarter of contracting GDP, fueling headlines of a deepening recession.
In this backdrop, equity markets have already done a decent amount of work to the downside, with the S&P 500 down over 17 percent this year.
While there could be expected ongoing volatility as the economic and earnings fundamentals catch up to market sentiment, their could be a scenario where markets stabilize and start to rebound, even as fundamentals are bottoming.
Keep in mind that markets tend to be forward-looking and may be less volatile if there are clearer signs of inflation moderating and the potential for the Fed to move more gradually in the months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.