Pub new to Poncha Springs

Poncha Springs’ newest business, Poncha Pub, recently opened next to Mountain Sports Haus at 10238 U.S. 50.
Owners Zack Tidechild and Collin Trollip have been in the food service business for many years.
“We saw a demand in Poncha and we’ve been chatting about opening a restaurant for a few years,” Tidechild said. “The timing and the location were right, and we decided to go for it. We’re now the local food club in Poncha Springs.”
Tidechild is originally from North Carolina, where he owned a pizzeria. He has been in Colorado for the past 11 years with nine of those years in Salida. Trollip is originally from South Africa and has been in Salida 10 years, working at the Salida Golf Club Bar and Grill. He also helped open The 146 Taphouse.
Poncha Pub, which opened Oct. 9, specializes in hot and cold sandwiches, salads, cold beer and wine, offering domestic and craft beers on tap, in cans and bottles.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sunday and Monday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“When ski season opens we’ll be open for breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, offering coffee and build-your-own breakfast sandwiches,” Tidechild said. “That will be just for the ski season.”
For dine-in patrons, Poncha Pub has TV, NFL packets and streaming games. For information or takeouts, call 719-207-4522.
