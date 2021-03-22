Stocks were mixed Friday after a sell-off on Thursday.
The NASDAQ rebounded slightly after underperforming markets Thursday, with the S&P 500 lower Friday and for the week.
Financial stocks lagged while the Communication Services sector led the overall market. Ten-year U.S. Treasury rates remain at an almost 14-month high as rising inflation expectations persist. European and Asian stocks are also lower following the United States markets.
Focus this past week has remained on evolving monetary policy, inflation expectations and the pace of growth in the labor markets. The Federal Reserve announced it will keep its accommodative stance, and benchmark rates are unlikely to change through this year.
The Fed also announced that a coronavirus-crisis rule allowing banks to relax capital requirements will not be extended, sending financial stocks lower as regulation cover is cut back. Data released last week showed initial claims unexpectedly rising, emphasizing that there is still some way to go in the recovery to reach prepandemic levels.
Continued volatility in the markets and a rotation away from high valued growth stocks toward economically sensitive and value stocks shows investors are still evaluating the potential effects of higher inflation.
Oil was up $1.51 to $61.57 a barrel. Gold was up $9.50 to $1,742.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 3,510,990,078 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
