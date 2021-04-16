The major averages finished higher Tuesday, spurred by encouraging retail sales and employment reports.
Corporate earnings news also helped the gains, with Citigroup being the latest big bank to report better-than-expected results, helping bolster the outlook for overall corporate profit growth.
While equities logged solid gains, the bond market was also on the move, with 10-year Treasury rates dipping below 1.55 percent for the first time in a month.
Interest-rate-sensitive sectors like technology, utilities and real estate were among the leading sectors today.
Overall, the combination of positive economic data and rebounding corporate earnings continue to provide a supportive foundation that lifted stocks to new highs again Thursday.
The headliner today was the strong U.S. retail sales report, which showed retail spending surged an impressive 9.8 percent in March, handily beating the consensus expectation for a 6.1 percent jump.
Consumer spending was broad-based, though the gradually loosening restrictions showed up most notably in the food and drink services category, which rose more than 13 percent.
Auto sales also rose 15 percent, signaling an appetite for big-ticket purchases.
This report confirms that household spending will be a strong pillar of the economic recovery, driven by stimulus checks, falling unemployment and the release of pent-up demand created by previous lockdowns.
Thursday’s weekly initial jobless claims report showed that first-time claims for unemployment fell sharply to 576,000, beating estimates of 710,000 and declining by almost 200,000 from the previous week.
As vaccinations rise and restrictions decline, hiring in the downtrodden services sector is expected to power healthy job gains this year, adding to the positive consumer-driven recovery.
The bull market continues to show its stamina, with equities up better than 10 percent so far in 2021.
Geopolitical tensions, potential setbacks on the vaccine front, tax policy uncertainties and shifts in Fed policy in response to higher inflation all represent catalysts for volatility that are expected to emerge periodically.
However, the foundation of strong GDP growth and rising corporate profits, along with still-low interest rates, should offer solid support to the markets over the course of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.