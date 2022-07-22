by Terri Fleming
Special to The Mail
It’s a poorly kept secret that Currents Restaurant owner Chris Tracy is going to expand.
“I get about five or six calls a day: ‘When are you going to open?’” he said.
Tracy has leased the 5,000-square-foot south wing of the new Colorado Outpost complex at the intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 in Poncha Springs to create a new restaurant, Iron Chest Steakhouse. He hopes to open it this winter.
Iron Chest Steakhouse is in the planning stages, Tracy said, with menu, seating and other options undecided. He said the new space is about double the square footage of Currents, in downtown Salida at 122 N. F St. Currents seats 89 customers indoors and 21 outdoors.
Tracy, originally from Sioux City, Iowa, has lived full time in the area for 21 years. He’s owned Currents for more than 11 years, the last five years as sole owner. He bought the Currents building last November and opened Side Hustle, the pop-up noodle restaurant across the street from Currents, after F Street summer closures started. He anticipates that, by opening the Poncha Springs steakhouse, his staff will increase by about 30 to 40 people; he now employs 28.
“Poncha Springs is a rapidly growing, underserved area,” Tracy said. “The area is very busy; it’s the crossroads, the center of Colorado. And the town of Poncha Springs is very business-friendly – very easy to do business with.”
He said the new restaurant will, like Currents, feature locally sourced food and beverages from Colorado breweries and distilleries. Tracy himself raises cows and pigs for the Currents kitchens, and he’s found a local source for Japanese-style Wagyu beef.
“We’re going to stay in the wheelhouse of what we do,” Tracy said about Iron Chest Steakhouse.
Planning and then building the new restaurant – while running Currents – will take several months, he said. The empty space must accommodate a new kitchen with its complex needs for ventilation, plumbing, etc. But Tracy is not complaining: “It’s going to be nice to deal with a brand-new building,” he said. “It’ll be nice to create it the way I want.”
He’s also happy to be moving in next to the Love family’s Colorado Outpost business. The bow-hunting restaurateur is a longtime customer of Loves’ Western Archery business, and a good friend.
The new restaurant also will allow Tracy to provide opportunities for some of his workers to move up the ladder to management. He’s starting to prepare his staff now for the expansion.
“We’re spending a lot of time up-training people,” he said, often having additional staff on hand to make that happen. Asked about reported widespread staffing shortages, Tracy said, “We’re doing OK.”
Tracy chose the name Iron Chest Steakhouse after one of his favorite four-wheel-drive destinations in Colorado, the remote Iron Chest Gold Mine, an abandoned site at 12,598 feet above the Mary Murphy Mine near St. Elmo. The top – described as breathtakingly beautiful – is reached by a boulder-field road described as extremely difficult.
As Tracy puts it, “I like a challenge.”
