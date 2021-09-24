by Arlene Shovald
Salidan Pamela Good, a licensed certified medical esthetician, is now a successful author. Her first book, “Good Skin Matters – Have Beautiful Skin for Life,” hit Amazon’s best seller list on Aug. 24.
Good launched the book alongside 11 other authors who have been working together to create a world record for the most authors publishing separate books on the same day. The group honored the milestone in a virtual celebration.
Good is the owner of Good Skin Matters (GSM), founded in 2002. She was forced to close her office during the pandemic but has continued to provide at-home beauty options, starting the GSM Beauty Group, an Interactive Mighty Network Membership that focuses on the three levels of skin, the cellular, muscular and surface.
The book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CTYZ7FH and https://goodskinmatters.com.
