Salida Books, 109 N. F St., will host an Author Gallery during Salida ArtWalk, June 23-24.
Authors Thomas K. Carpenter, L.V. Ditchkus, Gaga Gabardi, Bill Hatcher, Laurel McHargue, Kathy Taylor, Cam Torrens and Monica Young will participate and sign their books, according to a press release.
