After an up week that pushed the Standard & Poor’s 500 near the year’s highs, and in the absence of any major headlines, stocks were little changed Monday, though small-caps outperformed.
Earnings remain the area of focus, with 60 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report this week, including Charles Schwab and State Street Monday. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Tesla are due to deliver results later this week.
The debt ceiling will also be in the headlines, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expected to outline Republican demands for spending cuts and other concessions.
Elsewhere, Treasury yields were higher, as investors are starting to rethink the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting rates later this year.
On Friday investors were unnerved by comments by the Fed’s Christopher Waller urging more monetary-policy tightening, and Monday Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said he wants to see more evidence that U.S. inflation is easing back to the central bank’s goal of 2 percent.
Over the weekend Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said tightening lending standards could do some of the Fed’s rate-hike work.
While investors are coalescing around the idea of one final Fed rate hike in May, there is still a divergence between market expectations for rate cuts and what the Fed is signaling. The bond market is pricing in about two rate cuts by the end of the year, according to CME FedWatch, while the Fed claims no rate cuts.
As expectations converge, that could trigger some volatility. But Edward Jones analysts think the Fed’s upcoming pause suggests that the cyclical peak in yields is behind us, with bonds now reclaiming their historical diversification benefit against equity volatility.
Banks kicked off the earnings season Friday, and takeaways were largely positive. Several banks called out robust consumer spending, though some flagged signs of gradual softening as the quarter progressed.
According to FactSet, of the 6 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported results thus far, 90 percent have surpassed the consensus estimate, above the 73 percent one-year average.
More broadly, expectations for this earnings season are downbeat, with analysts expecting S&P 500 earnings to decline about 6.5 percent in the first quarter, the largest decline since the second quarter of 2020.
As with the large banks that have reported earnings so far, the lowered bar could help support markets if results are not as bad as feared. However, earnings could still be a source of downside risk later this year as economic growth likely softens and profitability pressures persist.
