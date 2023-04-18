Stock chart

After an up week that pushed the Standard & Poor’s 500 near the year’s highs, and in the absence of any major headlines, stocks were little changed Monday, though small-caps outperformed. 

Earnings remain the area of focus, with 60 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report this week, including Charles Schwab and State Street Monday. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Tesla are due to deliver results later this week. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.