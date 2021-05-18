U.S. and global equities finished lower Monday as worries over higher inflation remain the key issue, souring some of the optimism over the economic and earnings rebound.
Treasury yields were up slightly, with the 10-year rate hovering just above the 1.6 percent mark.
The energy, materials and financials sectors led Monday, reflecting gains in commodity prices and the rotation toward cyclical investments. Technology was a laggard, continuing the recent pressure on growth stocks driven by concerns over potentially higher interest rates.
Overall, it was a somewhat quiet kickoff to a week where markets are expected to remain sensitive to incoming data that will add more color to investors’ view of the recovery and the role policy stimulus will play as the economy gains steam.
Expectations are for Republicans to provide a counterproposal to President Biden’s infrastructure bill this week.
Corporate tax hikes and defining what qualifies as infrastructure are two main sticking points, but the ongoing negotiation process may be a sign that some elements of compromise are a possibility.
With markets focused on the delicate balance between the desire for strong economic growth and the inflation risks that stem from that growth, fiscal- and monetary-policy stimulus will remain in the spotlight.
Tax uncertainties are likely to be a particular source of anxiety for the stock market, so any signs of partisan compromise could be well received by the markets.
While last week saw the re-emergence of heightened volatility in equity markets, the fundamental backdrop remains quite positive.
The economy is gaining traction, and first-quarter results highlighted the strength in corporate profits, which were up nearly 50 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.
This is reflected in year-to-date performance across asset classes, with U.S. large-cap stocks up more than 11 percent, U.S. small-caps up 13 percent, and developed-market international equities higher by 8 percent in 2021.
