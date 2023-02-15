Markets pared early losses to finish the day mixed after a CPI report showed inflation higher than expectations in January, showing only a small year-over-year decline from December.
Treasury prices are lower, with yields higher, as fixed income investors price in higher-for-longer rates as inflatin proves stickier than hoped.
The price of oil dipped after the U.S. Department of Energy announced another release from the strategic reserve, adding supply to the markets.
The Baker Hughes rig count also showed U.S. and Canadian rig counts on an upward trajectory.
European and Asian markets were mixed following the U.S. CPI report.
Wages in the European region saw an unexpected rise, prompting further inflationary concerns.
Prices rose 0.5 percent in January from December, and up 6.4 percent from the same time a year ago.
Inflation in December fell by 0.1 percent, so January’s data came as a surprise to investors who were hoping to see more pronounced downward movement in the pace of inflation.
Food, shelter and energy were the biggest drivers, with rising shelter costs making up about half of the monthly increase.
Although there were bright spots in the report, it likely gives the Fed another confirming piece of evidence to keep rates elevated at least until the end of 2023 (likely reflected in rising yields today). Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy) was up 0.4 percent from December and 5.6 percent from a year ago.
Interestingly, the gap between core and headline CPI is narrowing, indicating more widespread inflation, according to analysts, than a few standout sectors seeing price increases.
Oil prices have been rang-bound this year, largely staying between $70 - $80 per barrel.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced a 26-million-barrel release from the strategic reserve to bolster supply in the marketplace and ease pricing pressures.
Forecasted demand has been rising in recent months as China reopens and factories restart production.
Energy has been a big contributor to inflation after the economy reopened and demand returned, sending prices to new highs in 2022.
The Baker Hughes rig count has also been trending higher in recent weeks, a good sign for the supply side of the equation.
Growing U.S. rig counts could lead to higher rates of production and softening prices.
