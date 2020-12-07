Salida Sunshine Botanicals earns Chamber Business of the Month

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently honored Gena Shepherd of Salida Sunshine Botanicals as the December Business of the Month.
“I’m just so honored,” Shepherd said. “I feel it was kind of (the chamber) to honor me. I’ve been reinventing myself for years and it’s nice they still believed in me.”
Shepherd has been in the skin care business for 25 years and has been serving Salida for 20 years.
She has also expanded and reinvented her business recently, which just reopened at 211 F. St. in Salida, under the ‘Apothecary’ sign.
Sunshine Botanicals now offers an expanded skin care line, face serums, body lotions and oils, hydrosols, face cleansers and a men’s line, in addition to staples like its Arnica Plus cream that the hospital buys and uses for rehab.
Sunshine Botanicals also houses a wellness center, currently with two massage therapists and a nutritionist.
“No mater what, they still manage to keep the same dedication to creating a truly personal herbal and lifestyle plan,” according to the chamber. “Her give back to the community has been her continued education and the personal service that she has dedicated her life to. Her drive is health and wellness for our locals, and then some.”
During the pandemic, Shepherd has been delivering her products around town on her bike or car to keep her customers stocked.
Shepherd hand makes her Salida Sunshine skin care products with 100 percent pure botanicals.
“They’re all natural, all made of plants and hand crafted in small batches,” she said. She explains the process in depth at her website and online store, https://SalidaSunshine.com.
She said she used to grow the herbs and other ingredients, but now buys organic products to meet the demand.
Sunshine botanicals also offers teas, elixirs, tonics and more to keep people healthy.
“Having them highly functionable and tasting good is the goal,” Shepherd said, noting that teas and elixirs compliment the skin care products and vice versa.
“It’s the whole thing,” Shepherd said. “It starts on the inside and the skin shows what’s out of balance.”
Salida Sunshine Botanicals is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Shepherd offers delivery and curbside pickup.
“I’m here because of all the connections I’ve made all these years,” Shepherd said.
