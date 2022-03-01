Markets were mixed at the close on Monday as the Russian/Ukrainian conflict intensifies.
Bond yields are lower as investors shift to safe-haven assets like U.S. Treasuries.
On the international front, European shares opened sharply lower, with investor sentiment reflecting concerns over the impact to the European economy given the dependence on Russian oil and gas exports.
The price of oil was up more than 4 percent, now trading around $96 per barrel.
The Russian ruble fell after news that Russian banks are being cut off from the SWIFT system and that sanctions are being imposed on the Russian central bank’s foreign reserves, limiting Russia’s ability to transact globally and support its currency.
Over the weekend, fighting in Ukraine seemed to intensify as Russia continues its march toward key Ukrainian cities.
However, strong resistance from the Ukrainian military and militia groups has considerably slowed the Russian advance, and Ukraine remains in control of Kyiv, the capital.
Vladimir Putin also ordered Russia’s nuclear capabilities on high alert, raising tensions between Russia and NATO.
The Russian central bank raised its overnight interest rate to 20 percent, up from 9.5 percent, in an attempt to stabilize the value of the ruble.
Market volatility will persist given this elevated uncertainty.
However, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index approaching the average nonrecessionary pullback and valuations returning to their five-year historical average, Edward Jones analysts don’t think now is the time to abandon long-term strategies.
Because the foundation of the economy remains solid, analysts recommend remaining opportunistic and consider adding quality investments at attractive prices, while maintaining realistic expectations for returns and volatility.
Analysts suggest investors consider rebalancing strategies and dollar-cost averaging to take advantage of the wide price swings. A focus on balance and diversification can potentially better help weather short-term dips, which over the long term are nearly impossible to avoid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.